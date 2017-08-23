It’s a family affair, and you’re invited! Learn more about the Feast of Lanterns Festival with Co-Executive Directors, Martha Latta and Andrew Frye:

Feast of Lanterns

Saturday, Spades Park, 4-11 p.m.

Date, time, location, and parking Aug. 26 4-11 PM Spades Park, 1800 Nowland Ave, free parking at CCIC 1125 Brookside Ave, walk up Pogues Run Trail to the park

Band line up: Mr. Daniel, Sweet Poison Victim, Big Foot Yancey, SM Wolf, Native Sun, Pork and Beans Brass Band

Food Trucks: Duos, Cosmic Chrome Cafe, Vegasaurus, Poccadio, Lick Ice Cream, Gaucho’s Fire, Calliope Sno Balls, Pi Indy, Gordon’s Ice Cream Parlor and more

Beer and Cider: Flat 12, Centerpoint, Ash & Elm Cider

Kids activities: Make free lanterns, free crowns, coloring pages, art activities, play soccer and Gaelic sports, Lantern Parade at dusk

Art and Craft Vendors: More than 50 art and community vendors

To learn more, visit www.indyfol.org.