INDOT to introduce I-465 and I-69 interchange improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One of the most highly traveled interchanges in the greater Indianapolis area is a new target of focus for a highway improvement project.

Indiana’s Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced preliminary plans to redesign the I-465 and I-69 interchange on the northeast side of the city.

INDOT has named the project “Clear Path 465.”

The plan includes adding lanes on I-465 starting at the White River Bridge which is between Keystone Avenue and Allisonville Road. The extension would go to Fall Creek, near where Shadeland Avenue intersects I-465.

Portions of I-69 would be reconstructed between I-465 and 82nd Street, according to INDOT’s information posted online.

The department’s preliminary project schedule indicates a final plan could be selected by Fall 2017 with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.

On Wednesday, project representatives have scheduled an open house to reveal the proposal in its early stages and take comment or question from people in attendance.

The open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Christian High School at 6401 East 75th Street.

Officials said a presentation would take place followed by representative availability for further discussion.

INDOT created a Twitter account for project updates @ClearPath465 and has invited the public to sign-up for email or text updates here.