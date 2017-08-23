IRS, FBI warning taxpayers about cam involving W-2 forms

Staff Reports Published:
Photo of tax forms. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tax time is months away, but scammers are always working.

The Internal Revenue Service and FBI are warning consumers and businesses about an email scam targeting employee W-2 forms after seeing a %150 increase in incidents last year.

In this one, you get an email from someone who lies and says they are from your company and need your W-2 tax form, which has social security and other key information.

