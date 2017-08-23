Kayaker reunites with firefighters who rescued him

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A kayaker and the firefighters who rescued him shared an emotional reunion Wednesday.

54-year-old William Rosenthal and a friend were kayaking when they became trapped by a low head dam on the White River last month.

IFD responded and firefighters Matt Ramey and Kenny Lang worked tirelessly trying to save Rosenthal and 48-year-old Lawrance Morrissey. Morrissey later died.

Rosenthal publicly thanked the firefighters that saved his life.

“I was this far from not being here, that’s how close it was,” Rosenthal said. “The guy that was with me didn’t make it, so it’s pretty emotional. I’m thankful because I’m a man who has been married for 22 years. My lovely wife is right here. I have a daughter who is 16, Sydney, and son, Rock, who’s 13 and now they still have their father.”

Firefighters Ramey and Lang say it’s always nice to be thanked for doing their job, but they wish they could have saved the other kayaker as well.

“I just feel very fortunate myself that even though it wasn’t a complete success, we were able to save somebody,” Ramey said.