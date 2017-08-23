Plainfield suspends assistant police chief

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The assistant chief of the Plainfield Police Department has been suspended without pay for two weeks after a commission found she violated two policies.

Deputy Town Manager Tony Perona said in a statement issued Wednesday to 24-Hour News 8 that the Board of Police Commissioners met to consider disciplinary action against Maj. Carri Weber, who is listed as assistant chief on the town’s website.

The statement said, “The Commissioners found Major Weber to be in violation of two provisions of the Police Department’s General Operations Manual:

“No alcoholic beverages, animals, or objects that are conspicuous will be transported in the vehicle except in the line of duty.

“No officer shall operate a department vehicle within 8 hours of consuming any alcoholic beverage.”

In addition to the suspension, Weber is also without driving privileges for 30 days, the statement said.