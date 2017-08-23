Sycamore School closed Thursday due to broken water pipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The head of the Sycamore School said the private, north side facility will be closed Thursday after water pipe broke and flooded the central part of the school.

A Facebook post around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday from Head of School Diane Borgmann said, “Plumbers have been there tonight assessing the situation, and the repair job is going to be a big one. Our water is off and can’t be turned back on until the problem is fixed. We made a valiant effort to see if we could open tomorrow, but the conclusion about the size of the issue was just determined, and it’s impossible to have school.”

Any updates should be available Thursday morning, the post said.

The school is at 1750 W. 64th St., at 64th and Grandview Drive.