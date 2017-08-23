US Sen. Donnelly, Rep. Carson hold roundtable on outsourcing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every seat was taken inside United Steel Workers Local 1999.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, joined with U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, also a Democrat from Indiana, to hold a roundtable. Those with a seat at the table were workers from Carrier Corp. and Rexnord Corp. Some of the corporations’ employees are losing their jobs due to outsourcing.

“They pulled the rug out from under you. I have a daughter that is a sophomore in college,” a Carrier worker said.

During the hour discussion, the group talked about the present challenges of losing their jobs.

Donnelly told the group he is focusing on manufacturing and outsourcing issues. He’s developed a plan he believes will penalize companies that outsource American jobs.

His End Outsourcing Act would penalize businesses who work with the federal government and seek to move jobs out of the U.S.

24-Hour News 8 talked to Donnelly after the discussion. He explained why he believes the End Outsourcing Act could work.

“The first step, I met with President Donald Trump, and said what do you think?”

Donnelly went on to say that Trump gave him his approval.

“He said, ‘I’m 100 percent behind it,’” Donnelly said.

The discussion was part of Day 4 of Donnelly’s Hoosier Highway recreational vehicle tour to push his campaign and showcase his first term in the Senate. Donnelly is using this tour to listen to concerns from Indiana residents.

“I thought it was good. I mean, I think our leadership in government, I mean, I think they need to know what the problems are and they need to hear from the people who have them,” said Michael Robinson, a former Rexnord employee.