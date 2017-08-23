WATCH: IFD rescues kitten from house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters from the Indianapolis Fire Department were able to save a kitten from a house fire, and it was captured by body camera.

IFD tweeted a clip late Tuesday night of the rescue.

Through The Eyes Of A Firefighter 🚒 Check out this super cool video of 3306 Houston St & Kitty Save #OnArrival pic.twitter.com/aL6dPABfIe — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 23, 2017

The video shows firefighters walking into a smoke-filled home on Houston Street near Washington Park.

The video goes dark, and then you can see a flashlight and a firefighter bending down to pick up the kitten and take it outside for oxygen.

The kitten wasted no time cuddling up with his rescuers.

According to IFD, the people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor is taking care of the kitten.