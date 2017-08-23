Woman drives man shot in Jeep to IU Health Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating a shooting Wednesday night that landed one man in the hospital.

Investigators said it happened around 8 p.m. on West 31st Street just south of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Police said a woman and man were parked inside a Jeep when two people came up to them and shot at the vehicle.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and the woman drove him to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Investigators said they do not know what led to the shooting, but they do not think it was random.

No arrests had been made and, at last check, the victim was in critical condition.