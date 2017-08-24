11 lottery tickets sold in Indiana worth $50K or more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers with a Powerball ticket might want to take another look at their numbers.

According to Hoosier Lottery, 11 tickets sold in Indiana are worth at least $50,000. Two of those tickets have Power Play added and are worth $200,000.

The numbers from the Aug. 23 Powerball drawing were as follows: 6, 7, 16, 23, and 26, with a Powerball number of 4.

Hoosier Lottery provided locations where the 11 winning tickets were sold — the Power Play tickets were sold in Columbus and Sheridan:

BROWNSBURG: Circle S Food Mart, 1355 N. Green St.

COLUMBUS: Circle K, 3461 S. US Highway 31

COVINGTON: Casey’s, 311 Pearl St.

ELWOOD: McClure Oil, 7339 W. State Road 28

HAMMOND: Luke, 5695 Indianapolis Blvd.

HAMMOND: The Spot, 11001 Indianapolis Blvd.

HUNTINGTON: S.M.OKES, 240 S. Jefferson St.

MISHAWAKA: Meijer, 3610 S. Bremen Highway

MUNSTER: Melton Inc., 8310 Calumet Ave.

NOBLESVILLE: Kroger, 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing

SHERIDAN: Speedway, 511 S. Main St.

To claim $50,000 or more from a winning ticket, players are required to visit the Hoosier Lottery headquarters at 1302 N. Meridian St in Indianapolis, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.