Bartholomew Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A traffic stop in Bartholomew County ended with the drug arrest of one.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Cherokee was spotted disregarding a traffic light on northbound U.S. 31 at 650 North just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies pulled the vehicle – driven by 27-year-old Aaron Starkey – over. Upon making contact with Starkey, the responding deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A K9 officer then indicated to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a black zipper pouch that contained a glass smoking pipe, a set of digital scales, a grinder and a bag containing a green leafy substance. A backpack with six bags of a green leafy substance was also found inside the vehicle.

Starkey was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces preliminary charges for dealing in and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.