Finch + Fountain: Turning an idea into a business

She saw a need, and told herself, “I can ‘sew’ do this!!”
Today on Indy Style, meet the lovely Erina Ludwig, of Finch + Fountain, who started a local business when her daughter, Juniper, was still in cloth diapers. Erina decided to start making wet bags (cotton exterior + waterproof interior) to store the used diapers. But she didn’t stop there. She started to make clutch bags/pouches/and two-pocket bags in prints that moms will enjoy and that don’t just look like they belong in a nursery.
Take a look at her fun, multi-functional designs!!
To learn more, visit:
www.etsy.com/shop/FinchFountain
Instagram: @finchandfountain
Facebook: @FinchandfountainUSA