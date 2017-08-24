Semi rollover backs up northbound I-69 for miles

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Northbound Interstate 69 is expected to be “blocked for a while” after a semi rollover closed all lanes this afternoon, said Indiana State Police 1st Sgt. Rich Myers.

Online maps from Indiana Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up several miles, sometimes as far as the 106th Street exit.

The semi rollover is about a mile east of the I-69 exit for Southeastern Parkway in Fishers and Campus Parkway in Noblesville. Myers did not immediately know when the rollover happened. A traffic camera photo at 2:53 p.m. showed the traffic backup at the I-69 exit.

No other details were immediately available.