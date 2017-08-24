Indiana State Police officer resigns amid arrest on child-sex charge

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A former state police officer was arrested Thursday after an investigation alleged he engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery.

Jack R. Hewitt, 54, of Greensburg, was arrested at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two felony counts.

A law enforcement officer notified state police of the allegations on Aug. 9, according to a news release from Capt. David Bursten, a state police spokesman.

“As a result of the allegations, a state police criminal investigation began this same date and Hewitt was immediately placed on paid administrative leave,” the release said.

Hewitt resigned from the state police on Thursday.

“Information on the results of the state police investigation was presented to the Decatur County Prosecutor,” the release said. “After consultation with the prosecutor Hewitt was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, without incident, at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and is presently being held at the Decatur County Jail. As of the writing of this release, the initial hearing date had yet to be scheduled and a booking photo was not available.”

Hewitt began employment with the state police in December 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Versailles post. Hewitt did not have any prior disciplinary history with the state police.

“The Indiana State Police has no further information to release related to the allegation, investigation and arrest of Hewitt. Any inquiries should be directed to the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office.”