Indianapolis doctors return from Sierra Leone after mission trip coincides with deadly mudslides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Indianapolis doctors helped treat patients in Sierra Leone after coincidentally finding themselves in the midst of catastrophic mudslides and a looming national health crisis.

Government officials said Wednesday nearly 500 were confirmed dead; more than 600 remained missing.

Dr. Ryan Bence and Dr. Jake Dickinson, emergency medicine specialists at Community Hospital South, traveled to the West African nation’s capital city of Freetown last week for a long-awaited orphanage mission trip, they told 24-Hour News 8.

However, weeks of heavy rain had flooded the region and the side of nearby Sugar Loaf Mountain collapsed within hours of their arrival.

“We woke up [the morning of Monday, August 14] and when we looked out of our [hotel] window, there was a river where there had been a road the night before,” said Dickinson incredulously.

He was “still processing” the magnitude of the devastation they witnessed, he said Wednesday following their return to the States, adding they had “no clue” the trip they had planned for months would land them at the center of calamity.

“We both went to Sierra Leone with the full intent of just doing some physical exams and routine health [maintenance] at several orphanages,” said Bence, the EMS Director at Community Hospital South.

The mission trip was organized through The Raining Season, a nonprofit group founded to support orphaned children and impoverished families in Sierra Leone by meeting basic necessities including housing, food, education and small business grants, according to their website.

“My wife and I are considering adoption so we’ve looked into that realm and I thought it would be a good idea to go over there and [visit a few orphanages] myself,” Bence explained.

The father of three said he had been looking forward to visiting about 150 Sierra Leonean children during the trip. Instead, he found himself heading to a Freetown trauma center as mudslide casualties and injuries steadily rose to triple digits.

Dickinson said they had to push their way past “crowds” of people outside the hospital desperately looking for loved ones. He said the gravity of the situation and the volume of people affected were in stark contrast to the resources available in Sierra Leone, making him feel both “helpless” as a physician and “very blessed” to enjoy first-world privileges at home.

“There were a handful [of patients] we were able to treat in the trauma center,” said Bence. “In the immediate wake of the disaster we were able to help but we did run into some barriers with [foreign] licensing and clearance. It was frustrating because we were told they had several amputation surgeries that needed to be done and they only had a couple of doctors in the country at that time.”

He and Dickinson were unable to perform amputations at the hospital due to Ministry of Health restrictions, he explained, but worked to train nurses and aid other patients.

“You go there thinking you’re going to help them but the experience really changes you for the better,” said Dickinson. “Sierra Leoneans are the most joyful and welcoming people I’ve met. Seeing how happy they are, even though we probably wouldn’t think they have anything to be happy about right now, helps put our first-world problems and concerns into perspective.”

Bence recalled meeting a four-year-old girl who had lost all seven of her family members. He was able to take her to the beach with a group of other orphaned children when the flooding subsided. Giving them the opportunity to enjoy a day of lighthearted fun was a highlight of his trip, he said.

“She was playing in the waves and it was great to see that even in a time of sorrow, there is a place for happiness,” Bence told 24-Hour News 8. “There are a lot of emotions on both ends of the spectrum to process… I hope to take some time to really process how all of this has changed me and the appreciation I have for people around me.”

The four-year-old orphaned girl is currently being cared for by The Raining Season, he added.

“I still feel like a piece of me is at the orphanage,” said Bence. “The pure joy I saw there far outweighs the sorrow.”