Lawsuit filed against Indiana’s new voter purge law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana NAACP and the League of Women Voters have filed a lawsuit to stop purging people from voter rolls.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday against Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the state’s new method to cross-check names on voter rolls is discriminatory and violates federal law.

The Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck, which went into effect in July, lets election officials instantly remove voters who are found to have registered to vote in another state. Matches are found by checking first name, last name and date of birth.

The lawsuit says the new system is unreliable and doesn’t give individuals notice about their removal from the rolls.

A spokesman for Lawson’s office says the office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.