Man hit in officer involved shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was hit in an officer involved shooting on the city’s northwest side Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially responded to a residence in the 5900 block of Ann Marie Way for a domestic situation just before 1 a.m.

Police, who were inside the home talking to a female, said her husband was inside a bedroom and refused to exit the room. IMPD says the man had warned police that he did have a gun.

They also say the man threatened to harm himself if anyone came into the bedroom.

SWAT team members were on their way to the scene when the man emerged from the room and the man was then shot at least once. It’s unclear at this time if the man was armed at the time of shooting.

Police did say that the man was alert and talking during transportation to the hospital.