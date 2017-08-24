Man’s body found behind vacant, east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit said they are investigating after a man’s body was found on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were dispatched on a report around 6 p.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of Station Street on a report of a body found. Behind a vacant residence, officers found a person who appeared to be deceased with a defect on his body, said a news release from IMPD. The release did not specific what was meant by “a defect.”

Indianapolis EMS pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, and Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in collecting potential evidence, the release said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death, and identify the victim after next-of-kin notification has been made, the release said.

No additional information was released by police.