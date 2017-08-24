Meadful Things & Outciders Fest returns Labor Day weekend

It’s Indiana’s Second Annual Mead and Hard Cider Festival, and you’re invited!! Tia Agnew, Co-Founder & CEO, tells us more:

What is Meadful Things & Outciders Fest?

Indiana’s Second Annual mead and hard cider festival

This is Indiana’s ONLY festival of its kind!

Just like a beer fest, but focused solely on the incredibly diversity of mead & hard cider

How is it different from last year?Nearly doubled the number of varieties to try – even MORE bang for your buck!

Added experience vendors – palm reading, tarot cards, henna, photo booth

New entertainment – drag performance and inappropriate balloon hats

What to Expect:

Unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties from over 50 vendors from ALL OVER! – pace yourselves, people

Local favorites (like New Day Craft and Ash & Elm), Indiana producers (Misbeehavin’ Meadery, Oddball Meadery, Olivery Winery and Mallow Run Winery) to as far as Denmark, New Zealand, and South Africa

Entertainment (music and drag performance),

Local food trucks

Experience vendors (henna, palm reading, tarot cards, photo booth)

Inappropriate balloon hats

Adoptable pets from FACE (Indy’s low cost animal clinic and the fest’s donation recipient)

When/Where/Ticket Info:

Next Saturday, September 2nd from 2-6pm for VIP and 3-6 for General Admission

Just off of Mass Ave, at the Circle City Industrial Complex (Indy’s newest hot-spot for local artists and makers): 1125 Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis

Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/meadfulthings2017

NO DAY-OF SALES, so get your tickets now!

To learn more, visit:

www.newdaycraft.com

www.tinyurl.com/meadfulthings2017