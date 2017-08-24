Meadful Things & Outciders Fest returns Labor Day weekend

It’s Indiana’s Second Annual Mead and Hard Cider Festival, and you’re invited!! Tia Agnew, Co-Founder & CEO, tells us more:
What is Meadful Things & Outciders Fest?
- Indiana’s Second Annual mead and hard cider festival
- This is Indiana’s ONLY festival of its kind!
- Just like a beer fest, but focused solely on the incredibly diversity of mead & hard cider
How is it different from last year?Nearly doubled the number of varieties to try – even MORE bang for your buck!
- Added experience vendors – palm reading, tarot cards, henna, photo booth
- New entertainment – drag performance and inappropriate balloon hats
What to Expect:
- Unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties from over 50 vendors from ALL OVER! – pace yourselves, people
- Local favorites (like New Day Craft and Ash & Elm), Indiana producers (Misbeehavin’ Meadery, Oddball Meadery, Olivery Winery and Mallow Run Winery) to as far as Denmark, New Zealand, and South Africa
- Entertainment (music and drag performance),
- Local food trucks
- Experience vendors (henna, palm reading, tarot cards, photo booth)
- Inappropriate balloon hats
- Adoptable pets from FACE (Indy’s low cost animal clinic and the fest’s donation recipient)
When/Where/Ticket Info:
- Next Saturday, September 2nd from 2-6pm for VIP and 3-6 for General Admission
- Just off of Mass Ave, at the Circle City Industrial Complex (Indy’s newest hot-spot for local artists and makers): 1125 Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis
- Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/meadfulthings2017
- NO DAY-OF SALES, so get your tickets now!
To learn more, visit: