Meadful Things & Outciders Fest returns Labor Day weekend

It’s Indiana’s Second Annual Mead and Hard Cider Festival, and you’re invited!! Tia Agnew, Co-Founder & CEO, tells us more:

What is Meadful Things & Outciders Fest?

  • Indiana’s Second Annual mead and hard cider festival
  • This is Indiana’s ONLY festival of its kind!
  • Just like a beer fest, but focused solely on the incredibly diversity of mead & hard cider

How is it different from last year?Nearly doubled the number of varieties to try – even MORE bang for your buck!

  • Added experience vendors – palm reading, tarot cards, henna, photo booth
  • New entertainment – drag performance and inappropriate balloon hats

What to Expect:

  • Unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties from over 50 vendors from ALL OVER! – pace yourselves, people
  • Local favorites (like New Day Craft and Ash & Elm), Indiana producers (Misbeehavin’ Meadery, Oddball Meadery, Olivery Winery and Mallow Run Winery) to as far as Denmark, New Zealand, and South Africa
  • Entertainment (music and drag performance),
  • Local food trucks
  • Experience vendors (henna, palm reading, tarot cards, photo booth)
  • Inappropriate balloon hats
  • Adoptable pets from FACE (Indy’s low cost animal clinic and the fest’s donation recipient)

When/Where/Ticket Info:

  • Next Saturday, September 2nd from 2-6pm for VIP and 3-6 for General Admission
  • Just off of Mass Ave, at the Circle City Industrial Complex (Indy’s newest hot-spot for local artists and makers): 1125 Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis
  • Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/meadfulthings2017
  • NO DAY-OF SALES, so get your tickets now!

To learn more, visit:

www.newdaycraft.com

www.tinyurl.com/meadfulthings2017

