No criminal charges for Tipton schools in child-seduction case

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A special prosecutor appointed to determine if Tipton school employees failed to report suspected child abuse found insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

Howard County Prosecutor Mark A. McCann made the announcement Thursday in an email to 24-Hour News 8.

As for the former Tipton High School teacher, Beau Engle is facing 12-counts of child seduction. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5, and a trial was scheduled for Jan. 23.

On April 11, a concerned parent contacted 24-Hour News 8 regarding the alleged relationship. The television station then immediately contacted investigators with the information that came into our newsroom.

The court record alleges that a female student told authorities that “she and Engle had sex at Engle’s home in Howard County and several times in Engle’s office at Tipton High School.” The court record also notes that dozens of these encounters took place in Engle’s office at Tipton High School.