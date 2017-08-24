Officials investigate Indiana soldier’s death at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Fort Bragg soldier who died at Womack Army Medical Center on Tuesday, Fort Bragg officials announced in a release Thursday.

Specialist Myles A. Miller, 27, of Marion, Indiana, was assigned to the 583rd Forward Support Company, 188th Brigade Support Battalion, at Fort Bragg, officials said.

Miller entered the army more than two years ago, in April 2015, as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist. Fort Bragg was his first duty station.

“Specialist Miller’s positive attitude, strong work ethic and genuine desire to serve earned him positions of esteem,” Capt. Raul Martinez, the commander of the 583rd Forward Support Company, said in a news release. “His potential was unlimited and everyone recognized him as a future leader of soldiers. His character and actions left an everlasting impression on everyone he encountered within our organization and he will always be remembered by them. With a heavy heart, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family, as well as our availability as a company and an extended family to provide any support needed during this time of mourning.”

Miller’s awards included the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon, and was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal, officials said.

Miller’s cause of death has not been determined and his death is currently under investigation. However, it is believed that there is nothing criminal about his death.