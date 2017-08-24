Online safety expert to talk with New Castle students, parents Thursday

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman known across the country for her work teaching online safety will be making a stop in central Indiana Thursday.

Katie Greer will be speaking to both students and parents. Greer has worked in law enforcement and is now considered to be an expert on internet and digital safety. Her work has been featured in magazines and national TV shows.

The New Castle Community School Corporation is using money they received from a grant to bring her in. She’ll be speaking to kids in the elementary, middle and high schools during the day, and will be covering different topics for each level.

She will focus on issues like cyberbullying, sexting and what she calls, “technology tattoos” teaching kids that once you put it online, it could be there forever.

“We are highly concerned about this topic, because we deal with it every day in our offices of students who have sent things or received things. We get calls from parents about things that are very concerned about things that are going on with the cell phones and the internet and all this business, so we feel like it’s a topic that we all need a lot of education on,” said New Castle High School Counselor Karen Bimber.

Greer will also be leading a session for parents that is adults only. That will be held at the Bundy Auditorium Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The address there is 601 Parkview Drive.

For more information on Greer and to see her internet trends and safety tips, click here.