Operation Total Eclipse nets 20 drug arrests, over $10K in meth

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities arrested 20 people in southern Indiana in connection with drug dealing and possession charges following months of undercover investigations.

Indiana State Police announced charges Thursday afternoon against individuals in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties, and reported that during a Scott County arrest, state troopers confiscated over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with street value of over $10,000.

The following are the individuals arrested and the charges they face:

Chad Anderson, 39: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Corey Bohannon, 30: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Clark County)

Zane Bowman, 45: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Jonathan Chilton, 32: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin (Jackson County)

Gary Dent, 30: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Christopher Hammill, 37: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Clark County)

Lucas Hatcher, 21: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, habitual felony offender (Washington County)

Robin R. Hodson, 46: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Scott County)

Jessica Lopez, 27: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Timothy Mitchell Jr., 33: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Clark County)

Garry Morrow, 37: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Scott County)

Garry Lowery, 64: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (Scott County)

Suzanne Wiesman, 36: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, maintaining a common nuisance (Scott County)

Mary Ruth Pierce, 38: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Clarissa Roach, 33: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Kenneth R. Saylor, 58: dealing in methamphetamine (Harrison County)

Constance Scanlon, 42: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Jamie R. Sheckles, 33: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic, dealing narcotic, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a controlled substance, dealing and possessing marijuana (Floyd County)

Leslie Spaulding, 37: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (Washington County)

Anthony Spencer, 35: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, habitual felony offender (Clark County)

“In Washington County, we are continually working to detect, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for dealing drugs in our streets. Our community does not tolerate this kind of behavior, and these individuals will be held accountable for their actions,” said Washington County Dustin Houchin about the continuing investigation.