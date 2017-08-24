Purdue gets multi-million dollar active learning center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue students have gone back to class and this year there is a new addition to the campus.

The $79 million Wilmeth Active Learning Center is new as of fall 2017.

The school hopes it will be a game changer for students.

Some of the courses that will be inside the new building that were once difficult and known to be “weed out” classes have been redesigned to engage students.

The school wants to completely change the classroom setting for the classes within that building.

Students will have the ability to take control of their learning. Professors will step down from podiums and act more as facilitators and collaborate alongside the students.

“The professor may introduce the material, then they turn the students loose with some sort of project or group assignment, then the students work together in order to understand the concepts,” said professor of Library Sciences Megan Sapp-Nelson.

The 27 classrooms are designed differently so professors will have the ability to change up the classroom seating and arrangement.

The rest of the building outside of the classrooms is designed as a library with computers, books and resources readily available.

“They can immediately go from their small groups in the classroom to areas right outside the door and continue their education,” said director of Libraries Facilities Nanette Andersson.

Classes will not be set up as a standard lecture setting.

The building will be a destination to about 5,000 students each day.