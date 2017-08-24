Shelbyville man faces 20 charges related to child porn

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Children Task Force said it has arrested a Shelbyville man on allegations of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The task force said in a news release that its investigation started in February. Its work led to a Tuesday search of a home on Cheney Street in Shelbyville in which detectives found evidence leading to the arrest of 31-year old-James Mohler.

“During the course of the investigation detectives learned of at least one encounter in which he had sexual intercourse with an unknown 12 year old female, the sister of one of his friend’s, nearly 12 years ago,” the release said. “Police are asking for anybody with information about this incident to contact Detective Ginger Marshall at 317-899-8577.”

Mohler was arrested Thursday.

The Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office filed these charges: two felony counts of child exploitation and 18 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Suspected child pornography can be reported to 1-800-THE-LOST or report.cybertip.org