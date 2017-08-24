Sycamore School cancels 2nd day of classes after pipe break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sycamore School has canceled classes again Friday after a water pipe broke and flooded the central part of the school.

The private, north side facility for more than 400 gifted children in grades pre-K through 8 was first closed Thursday. Its Facebook page showed photos of chairs, desks and other furniture moved as crews worked to clean up from the flooding.

“The good news is that we have great crews here at Sycamore working on the water main repair and the clean-up from the flood,” a Facebook post on Thursday said. “The bad news is that they are not going to be able to get finished and get our water connected in order for us to have school tomorrow.”