Tour Pacers’ new practice facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “This place is a fitness center on steroids,” said Nate McMillan.

An extravagant description from Indiana Pacers head coach. But can you blame him? The organization unveiled the St. Vincent Center, a training and medical-sports performance facility across from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and, people are talking about it.

“This will be the best,” Pacers broadcaster Bobby “Slick” Leonard said. “Just like Bankers Life Fieldhouse is the best in the NBA, and now this is going to be the best training facility in the NBA.”

The center has five floors of amenities, from courts to the locker room, film room, recovery space and even a garden.

“Access 24 hours, ability to improve yourself at any time of the day,” team president Kevin Pritchard said. “Nutrition, all that we feel like encompasses what this is about.”

The 130,000-square-foot facility took 18 months to build. Between all the amenities inside, including multiple courts, McMillan said his guys have no excuse to not be in this facility working on their games 24/7.

“Once you come in here, you don’t want to go. You know, they don’t want to go home. They have everything they need right here,” McMillan said.

The facility also hosts a public medical center. Making the space not only accessible for the Pacers, but also the community.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “Our community’s spirit and well-being will always be deeply embodied in the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, and Pacers Sports and Entertainment.”

With doors open, Pritchard said he hopes to make a statement to the rest of the league.

“We’re a damn good market, and people want to come play here,” Pritchard said.

Plus, the Pacers hope to make Indiana a destination for top talent in the NBA.