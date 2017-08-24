White Castle workers help hold robbery suspect for police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Employees at a local fast-food restaurant helped stop a carjacking and hold a robbery suspect until police arrived.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the White Castle on 16th and Illinois streets.

Employees there told 24-Hour News 8 the carjacking attempt started when a 60-year-old woman was in the drive-thru. They said she’s a regular customer.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 26-year-old Brandon Whittaker walked up to the car and told the woman he had a gun.

“I guess he walked up to the window and he was, like, get out of the car. She was, like, no. Then he tried to get in the car,” Devin Smith said.

Smith is a manager at White Castle. He and another employee say they didn’t think twice and ran outside to help. By the time they got there, they said, Whittaker was already inside the car. The woman managed to escape and she took her keys with her.

“It could have been really bad if she would have drove off or he had got in her car and actually got control of the car … no telling what damage he could’ve done or how he could’ve hurt somebody,” Smith said.

Employees stood guard outside the car doors to keep Whittaker from getting away.

“If he would have got away, then he could have ran and jumped into somebody else’s car and then it could’ve been a worse situation,” Smith said.

He said he never really thought about his own safety until after it was over, but said he’d do it all again if he had to.

“I’d expect somebody to do the same thing for somebody in my family like that.”

Thankfully nobody was injured during this whole ordeal. Whittaker was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery.