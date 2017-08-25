4th annual Indiana Bacon Festival to kick off in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – The streets of downtown Delphi will be filled with the smell of bacon Saturday.

This marks the fourth year for the Indiana Bacon Festival, which will take place around the Carroll County Courthouse square from 3-10:30 p.m.

The pork-filled fun includes a bacon-eating contest, a hog-calling contest and a barbecue cook-off.

Event organizer Julia Leahy is hoping to see 10,000 people attend this year.

Leahy said more than $90,000 has been donated to various nonprofit organizations since the yearly event began.

“This is probably one of the most satisfying events that we have because it brings people from all over the place that haven’t been here before,” said Leahy. “So it’s a great way to bring a positive light to our community.”

The event is hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

More information about the festival can be found here.