California man arrested in Indiana after $6K worth of marijuana found in car

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A car sped past an Indiana State trooper, leading to an arrest and discovery of roughly $6,000 worth of marijuana.

Brandon L. Thomas of Los Angeles, California, was driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Friday around 10 a.m., passing the trooper and changing lanes without signaling.

After initiating a traffic stop and searching Thomas’ vehicle, troopers uncovered a backpack containing approximately two pounds of alleged marijuana, estimated to have street value of $6,000, along with a fake social security card.

Thomas was taken to the Vigo County Jail on felony charges of dealing marijuana under 10 pounds and possession of a fraudulent government document.