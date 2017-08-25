Carmel police looking for 2 suspects after home invasion robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Carmel.

It happened Thursday near Woodbury and Woodcreek drives.

Police believe the two male suspects got away in a two-door sedan, possibly gold-beige or silver-gray with Indiana plates. The first two letters are believed to be “V” and “H.”

Neighbors told 24-Hour News 8 the crime is particularly alarming because it happened in the middle of the day.

In what appears to be a quiet neighborhood in the Kingwoods subdivision just off of Gray Road, you could find people jogging or walking their dogs Friday evening.

“It’s pretty much your normal neighborhood,” said Clint Leer, who lives in neighborhood. “Nothing really happens.”

But something disrupted the quiet neighborhood Thursday when police were called around 4 p.m.

“Definitely puts a little something in your mind,” said Leer.

Leer has lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years. He said he was heading home when he saw the police activity.

“They were at every single stop, seemed kind of suspicious. It seemed like they were looking for someone,” he said.

Leer said police went door to door today looking for information in what they’re calling a home invasion robbery.

“Around noon, [they] came and asked me if we had cameras; they were looking for people, and they were seeing if I had saw anyone,” he explained.

Carmel police have not released any details in the investigation. But some neighbors told 24-Hour News 8 off camera that police gave them an idea about what happened.

One neighbor said police told her father that two suspects got in through the back door of the family’s home. The homeowner was in the yard working when it happened, and her daughter was inside. Another neighbor said police described the crime as an armed robbery. The suspects crossed through backyards and were wearing gloves and masks to cover their faces.

Police released vague descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male approximately five feet nine inches tall, with an athletic build, in his late 20s to early 30s with black hair, wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants, black tennis-style shoes with white soles and blue gloves.

Suspect #2: Black male approximately five feet seven inches tall, with an athletic build, in his middle to late 20s with black hair, wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants, black tennis-style shoes with white soles, a black baseball-style hat with a flat bill and blue gloves.

A spokesperson for Carmel police told 24-Hour News 8 they were planning to release information soon.

If you have any information or possible surveillance video that could help with the investigation, you’re asked to call Carmel police at 317-571- 2555.