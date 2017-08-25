Chef shares secrets to making perfect lamb burger

“Get Your Bake On,” or in this case, “bac-on”, with Chef and Author Brian Emmett! Join us all in the kitchen, as Brian makes Lamb Burgers and Cheddar & Chive Scones with Bacon!

Lamb Burgers

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 red onions, 1 cut into 1/4-inch dice and 1 sliced for garnish

Kosher salt

Pinch crushed red pepper (Optional)

2 cloves garlic smashed

1 1/2 pounds ground lamb

1/2 bunch fresh dill, finely chopped

1/2 bunch fresh mint, finely chopped

2 sprigs fresh oregano, finely chopped

1/2 lemon juice

4 seeded brioche hamburger buns

1 beefsteak tomato, sliced for garnish

2 cups baby spinach, for garnish

Coat a large sauté pan with olive oil, toss in the diced onions and season with salt and crushed red pepper. Bring the pan to medium-high heat and cook the onions for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 to 4 more minutes. Turn the heat off and let cool. Optional: You can do a garlic paste and add to meat and serve the onion raw on top.

In a large bowl, combine the lamb, the cooled onion mixture, the dill, mint, oregano, lemon juice. Sprinkle with salt and pepper combine well.

Preheat the pan

Form the lamb mixture into 4 equal patties and sprinkle with salt. Grill the burgers to your desired doneness, 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the burgers from the grill and let rest for 3 to 4 minutes.

Serve on brioche bun and smear with sauce top with tomato and spinach.

Tzatziki Sauce

2 cups of Greek yogurt

½ cup of minced seedless cucumber

¼ cup of lemon juice

1 clove of garlic grated

2 tablespoons of fresh or dried dill

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Scones cheddar and chive

3 3/4 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoons salt

2 sticks of cold butter cubed

2 large eggs beaten

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped chive

4 slices of bacon cooked and crumbled

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Combine 4 cups of flour, the baking powder, soda and salt in a food processor Add the cold butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Mix the eggs and half and half and add to flour pulse until it come together to form dough. Mix in cheddar and chive thouroughly.

Put dough on to floured surface and flour the top and roll into a rectangle to about ¾ inch thick. Cut into triangles brush tops with milk and a little more cheddar and bake on a parchment lined cookie sheet for about 30 minutes or until golden brown on top.

To learn more, visit www.brianemmettbake.com.