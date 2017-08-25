Fire damages Avon apartment complex

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters evacuated an Avon apartment building early Friday morning after fire and smoke was spotted from the roof line.

Avon Fire Department Public Information Officer Jerry Bessler said firefighters were first called to Washington Quarters at 155 Penn Drive around 4:30 a.m. The fire did spread to the attic area of the building, but Bessler said firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

No tenants or firefighters were hurt due to the fire, but six apartments are damaged, half by fire and the other half by water. Bessler said the apartment complex management team is working to find apartments for those displaced tenants.

Investigators are now working to find out what caused the fire.