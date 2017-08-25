Garth Brooks adds second Indy show; tickets for both shows go on sale Friday

Garth Brooks
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks offered to pay for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple that got engaged at his Oklahoma City concert on July 15, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Garth Brooks will play two nights in Indianapolis.

It was originally announced that Brooks will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The country music superstar will now also play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The stop in the Circle City is apart of his World Tour. Trisha Yearwood will also be joining him at the Oct. 7 show.

This will be his first stop in Indianapolis in more than two decades.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

