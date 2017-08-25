Hoosiers head toward Hurricane Harvey to help people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – -Hoosiers are heading south to help out people in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

About a dozen American Red Cross workers from Indiana are headed to Texas. One Red Cross staff member, Charlie Maltbie, flew out from Indianapolis on Friday.

“For me, it’s just a calling,” Maltbie said. “I just describe it as a gift to be able to serve the American people this way.”

Maltbie said he’ll be in Houston advising Red Cross workers on the best ways to help.

Three members of Indiana Task Force One will be helping FEMA in Texas. The rest of Indiana Task Force One is getting ready in Indianapolis in case their help is needed.

Indiana Task Force One is a group of local first responders who respond to national disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.

“If we do receive that call to respond, then we’re ready to do that and be on the road within just a few hours,” Captain Mike Pruitt said.

A local group called the Midwest Food Bank said they sent two semis full of food to Texas. The group said they’re shipping disaster relief boxes with enough food to last a family four or five days.