Indiana State Police traffic stop results in drug bust

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A traffic stop in Vigo County on Friday morning resulted in the arrest of a California man.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. During a conversation with the driver, Brandon L. Thomas of Los Angeles, police say the trooper noticed several indicators of criminal activity.

Police say the trooper found 2 pounds of marijuana with a $6,000 estimated street value and a fake Social Security card during a search of the vehicle.

Thomas was arrested for dealing marijuana under 10 pounds and for possession of a fraudulent government document. Thomas’ driver’s license indicated he is 44 years old.