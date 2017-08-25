Investiture for new Indiana Supreme Court justice Sept. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The public can watch a webcast of the Sept. 1 investiture ceremony for new Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff.

The court said Friday the 10:30 a.m. EDT ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Statehouse will be shown online at courts.in.gov.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will administer a ceremonial oath of office, and Goff’s official courtroom photograph will be unveiled. The one-hour ceremony also will include remarks from the other four members of the court.

Holcomb in June named the 45-year-old former Wabash County Superior Court judge to succeed Justice Robert Rucker, who retired from the bench in May. Chief Justice Loretta Rush administered a private oath on July 24 to allow Goff to officially begin work on the court before his investiture as Indiana’s 11th Supreme Court justice.