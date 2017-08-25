ISP trooper inappropriately touched minor over course of years, court docs say

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State trooper in Decatur County faces three felony charges for inappropriately touching a minor.

Jack R. Hewitt, 54, of Greensburg, faces felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction and sexual battery.

On Aug. 11, an Indiana State Police detective spoke to a 21-year-old man who said that from when he was less than 10 years old and continuing until he was roughly 18 years old, Hewitt had touched him inappropriately in his groin area and on his penis, in the victim’s own bedroom, according to court documents obtained Friday from the Decatur County Clerk’s Office.

Hewitt reached out to the ISP detective on Aug. 24 and arranged a meeting, during which Hewitt confirmed that the victim’s allegations were true, and that the inappropriate touching had occurred as recently as “a year or two ago,” according to the probably cause affidavit. Hewitt also explained that the incidents occurred in the victim’s bedroom, when the victim was asleep and unaware.

Hewitt remains in the Decatur County Jail.