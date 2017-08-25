Lights at the Brickyard to be brighter for holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One-hundred twenty-two days before Christmas, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday that its Lights at the Brickyard holiday-light display will be longer and brighter.

The drive-thru holiday lights display will expand from 1.7 to 2 miles through the IMS infield and the front stretch of the historic oval, a news release said. More than a half-million lights will be added for a total of 2.5 million lights in various colored displays.

“Lights at the Brickyard will become a wonderful holiday tradition at IMS, and we’re happy to see it grow into an even bigger and better family attraction this holiday season,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in the release. “We’re also grateful for the feedback from our loyal customers after last year’s event, which helped guide improvements such as the longer route, even more displays and a more streamlined pricing structure.”

Admission will be $25 per car Monday-Wednesday and $30 per car Thursday-Saturday. Vehicles with 15 or more passengers will be charged $50 at the gate. The release said a popular Speedy Pass also will return, allowing people to skip the longer lines for $40 per car if ordered before Nov. 16, the day before the display opens.

In case you’re counting, that’s 84 days away.