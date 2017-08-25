Noblesville walking, bicycling trail now open

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A walking and bicycling trail going through the heart of Noblesville is now open to the public.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the Riverwalk. It’s a trail that follows the White River from the Hamilton County employee parking lot to the Forest Park pedestrian bridge.

The city said it’s been a long road since the idea was initially proposed back in 2000.

Officials said construction on the Riverwalk, a joint project between the city and Hamilton County, began in 2008.

A news release from Noblesville said County Commissioner Steve Dillinger came up with the idea of the walkway while visiting Madison, Ind., in 2000. A committee of residents was formed the following year, but the recession and prioritizing infrastructure projects took precedence until 2008.

“This is a big day for Hamilton County, for Noblesville, and certainly for the restoration of what is happening to the west side of Noblesville and the river. I couldn’t be more pleased and happy to be part of this ribbon cutting and opening of the Riverwalk, which ties everything together,” Dillinger said in the release.

“This isn’t the end of this particular project. We are also looking at enhancements to go along here at Logan Street that will have a lighting enhancement piece to it that I think will beautify all of Noblesville as well,” said Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt in the release.

