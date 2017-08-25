Positive murals heading to Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Terrence Robinson painted a mural along his aunt’s fence.

The mural shows a little girl and a school bus. Attached to the images is a rainbow connecting several books to a pot of gold at the rainbow’s end.

Robinson explains his creation: “If they keep their heads in the books, they will make it to the gold; it is a subliminal message to go to school.

Robinson currently runs All Uplifting Art. He says he only creates positive images.

Little did Robinson know someone was watching.

Derris Ross, founder of the Ross Foundation, spotted Robinson from a window. As he watched Robinson finish his creation, Ross had an idea.

He wanted to take Robinson’s concept of murals and place them around challenged neighborhoods across the city.

The two men connected, and this October they plan to start painting positive murals on the east side of Indianapolis.

“There is a lot of visual oppression out there; this is one way to fight against it,” said Robinson.

Creating the project will require help. Ross is currently asking for artists to help with the projects. If you would like to learn more, email the foundation here.