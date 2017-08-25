Westfield gym that serves kids with special needs could close Sunday

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A central Indiana gym designed to serve children with special needs will have to close its doors Sunday if they don’t get some help.

The owner of Carter’s Play Place made the announcement in a letter Monday.

The idea behind the sensory friendly gym in Westfield is to give families with special needs children a place for them to go and have fun without the stigma.

The gym also hosts birthday parties and field trips.

Adam Meents, whose son Carter has autism and who the gym is named after, opened the gym in Sept. 2016.

He says they have struggled financially from the beginning due to what he described as a bad franchise deal and potential funding options that have fallen through.

Since posting the letter on Monday, though, he says they have received tons of support and some promising leads.

“I’ve never been so inspired in my life from the community outpour of support that we’ve had, the leads we’ve got coming in — solid leads, even, so I’m more confident than ever in the history of our company that we can make it to our next level and that we won’t close our door Sunday and that wasn’t true of the night I released that letter, but’s very true now,” Meents said.

The gym would like to secure long-term funding to hire therapists and to offer classes for kids.

