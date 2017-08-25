WISH Patrol surprises central Indiana teacher live on Indy Style

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amy Church’s second grade classroom got a surprise visit on Friday morning from 24-hour News 8 anchor, Brooke Martin and the WISH Patrol. Church was nominated by her children, who say she is constantly giving to others without asking anything in return.

WISH Patrol planned a full day of surprises, and viewers were able to see the initial surprise live on Indy Style. Church learned that she was being whisked away in a limo for a day of pampering and a make-over by Nicole Busch, head stylist at Nicole Blair Wear.

That’s not all she will get to experience. You can see the full reveal Wednesday night on 24-hour News 8 at 10 p.m.