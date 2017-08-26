Bloomington could open more sites to adult businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a proposal that would open up more property in Bloomington for adult businesses is aimed at protecting the city against lawsuits.

The Herald-Times reports the move comes as only about eight acres within Bloomington, less than 1 percent of the city, is available to adult bookstores, movie theaters, novelty stores and similar businesses.

Changes endorsed by the city’s Plan Commission would remove cemeteries and large shopping centers from the list of sites that adult businesses can’t open within 500 feet. They would still be banned near churches, schools, day care centers and parks.

City official James Roach says the proposal would get the city in line with Supreme Court rulings by allowing adult businesses in about 4 percent of Bloomington. The City Council must still review the proposal.