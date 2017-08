INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While we do it everyday, today is the official day to celebrate your furry friends!

Saturday marks National Dog Day, which began in 2014 when pet expert Colleen Paige encouraged dog ownership for all breeds.

Each year, the National Dog Day Foundation sets a goal of rescuing 10,000, according to CNN.

If you don’t have a dog, but are interested in adopting or volunteering, you can take a visit on over to IndyHumane.