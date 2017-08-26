Chef Wendell: Pesto chickpea salad with Feta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For 7000 years Garbanzo beans or chickpeas have been the most widely consumed legume in the world. India, Pakistan, Turkey, Ethiopia and Mexico are the largest consumers, of garbanzo beans. In America, we generally recognize them as the main ingredient in Humus. Fibrous, antioxidant, chickpeas are a versatile ingredient used in soups and stews, curries, salads, snacks and desserts.

1st Segment: Bean talk. Fiber. Health benefits of garbanzo beans. Vitamin content of ingredients: cherry tomatoes, basil pesto. (Make your own for goodness sake.) Getting the garbanzos boiling away on the stovetop.

2nd Segment: Prepping and presenting the salad. Healthy Ingredients in pesto and tomato. Fiber, fiber! Serve with a whole grain food.

High fiber contentlowers bad cholesterol, decreasing risk for both coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease.

Especially high in insoluble fiber: prevent digestive disorders such as diverticulosis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

High fiber diet prevents blood sugar levels from rising too rapidly after a meal, making them a beneficial addition for diabetics.

Magnesium helps lower the risk of heart disease: A decade-long study that reviewed cardiovascular disease research extending over more than 70 years found low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than did cholesterol or even saturated fat

High in folate (folic acid): prevents spina bifida in expectant mothers.

Combined with whole grains or whole grain pasta, provide a source of a complete protein comparable to meat or dairy.

Good source of iron important for energy production. Deficiencies often result in fatigue.

Pesto Chickpea Salad with Sweet Cherry Tomatoes and Feta

What you’ll need for the recipe:

⅓ cup chickpeas, cooked and drained

⅓ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp. feta cheese

1 tsp. pesto

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. ground flax seeds-omega 3 and protein

Remember to:

Combine all ingredients except the feta in a small bowl and mix thoroughly. Serve over brown rice, quinoa, millet, whole grain bread, or any of your favorite grains.

Garnish with cubes of feta cheese and enjoy.