INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A march for peace swept through the city’s far east side.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Rep. Andre Carson and Councilwoman Lakeshia Jackson took part in Saturday’s two-mile walk.

Residents joined in with chants and held signs as they marched through the east side.

After the walk, residents were treated to a community day that included job training, health screenings and a panel discussion on confronting violence.

The free event also included an inflatable playhouse for kids.