VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she was found with a blood alcohol level of five times the legal limit.

It happened when an officer observed a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of US 41 at Rusher Creek.

After approaching to assist, the officer detected an odor of alcohol from 41-year-old Amy Vogt who was also slurring her words.

It was later determined that Vogt had a BAC of .40 percent.

She faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.