Indiana State University student shot in leg, police say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — An Indiana State University student is receiving hospital care after being shot in the leg.

Terre Haute police say the shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday near the 800 block of Elm Street.

The victim, 23-year-old Devin Brockington, of Indianapolis, was taken to Union Hospital by witnesses to the shooting, who found him stumbling and bleeding in the alley.

Brockington suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and other abrasions to his legs, all non-life threatening injuries. He told police that he never saw the shooter.

During the investigation, police found Brockington was in possession of marijuana, and he was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

Terre Haute police are leading the investigation.