JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of two people dead in the back of a home Saturday.

It happened in the 600 block of West Lakeview Drive when officials were dispatched out for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, authorities found the bodies of one man and woman.

Preliminary investigations reveal that it was likely a murder-suicide case.

Victim information has yet to be released.